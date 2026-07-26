Expert exposes critical flaw in Firm that Harry didn’t cause: ‘The heir’s tacit criticism always follows’

There’s a lot that’s happening behind closed doors and the relationship between Prince William and King Charles hasn’t always been perfect.

In respect to this they say, royal biographer Tina Brown came forward and made this insight come into view.

She revealed, “the king is, I am told, currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir. Somehow, William's parenting dedication always seems couched as a tacit criticism of the king's own paternal deficiencies.”

But that’s not even the worse part because according to Ms Brown “after five confirmed family vacations in the past seven months, William's first‑week‑back diary pulsated with two outings: a father‑daughter excursion to a Women's Rugby World Cup pool match and a stroll through the Natural History Museum's new gardens.”

Meanwhile King Charles “despite his battle with cancer,” as she pointed out, “carried out official engagements on 175 days during the past 12 months.”

But that’s not the worse of it because in doing so he ended up giving Prince Harry the chance to shine because during his most recent 4-day trip to the UK the Duke of Sussex made a private donation of Prince Harry has got it right, which is bad and sparked the “uneasy question” of “what exactly the 43‑year‑old Prince of Wales is doing with the £23million a year.”

But as Ms Brown puts it, “after five years of exuding choler and wrath and spouting therapeutic gibberish, the ginger whinger finally realized that all the royals have to do to win public enthusiasm is zip around the UK and smile.”

Before concluding she also said, “it cannily unleashed for William the uneasy question of what exactly the 43‑year‑old Prince of Wales is doing with the £23million a year.”