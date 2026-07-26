‘Self-indulgent witch’ Meghan Markle and her pal get roasted: ‘Makes me sick!’

Jamila Jamil’s “genuinely historic illiteracy” and her pal Meghan Markle’s behavior has just been put on blast by a panel of commentators, who have been featured on Dan Wootton Outspoken. The two guests include a Mr Lee Harris and Ms Orla Minihane.

Two duo went back and forth a number of times, talking about comments made earlier by Jamil, in a podcast—about the ‘evil historical Brits’ who colonized the world.

The duo even brought Meghan into the mix by referencing an earlier stint she had on the Duchess’ Archetypes podcast.

Ms Minihane didn’t mince her words about either Meghan nor Jamila an said, “[Jamila] says in that podcast, ‘Oh, you're a civilized woman to Meghan’. And Meghan's like, ‘Yes, I am.’ Oh, civilized woman. And you know what? Both of them have jumped on that that bandwagon of I'm mixed race. I'm Indian. blah blah blah. Poor us. Poor us.”

But that’s not where she ended this rant, instead she added, “you know what? Shut up. No one cares anymore. You're talking absolute nonsense.”

This is also not where she concluded her section of the talk and attempted to refute some of the comments Jamila made about the UK by saying, “do you know another thing quickly? I spent years in India going around different cities in India for work. And I know I'm telling you the amount of people that said to us or said to me cab drivers, waiters d that the best thing about India was when England were when it was colonized because they had it was civilized. There weren't people sleeping on the streets. There wasn't poverty. There wasn't corruption like it is now. You know, and these people make out that we are the most horrendous people really! Don’t get me started”.