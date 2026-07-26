Prince Harry warned Meghan will ‘fly out the door’: ‘That relationship is in trouble’

Hit after hit has been blasting across the pond towards Prince Harry, whether its because of his monumental loss in court, for which he might need to pay upwards of 50 million pounds, or his demands for taxpayer funded security.

The most recent comes from royal commentator Kevin O’ Sullivan, who joined a segment for Sky News Australia’s YouTube.

He went ham in the near-13 minute clip, talking at length about Prince Harry’s lack of intellect and even pointed out how difficult life can get when money walks out the door.

Part of his commentary saw him say, “Harry needs money. Meghan] needs money.”

He also took a swing at As Ever, and pricing by admitting, “t's ridiculous.” But that isn’t where the bashing ended because he also added, “that is just a pipe dream that she refuses to accept is never going to work. So, she's not making any money to speak of.”

As for Prince Harry’s recent run, “he certainly isn't making any money,” Mr Sullivan even quipped. Given the Daily Mail loss.

in terms of where Meghan sits in all of this, as a spouse the commentator offered his two cents and said, “Meghan is so furious about that because they got big cash problems and she warned him to stop this ongoing war against the British press, which we all knew he would never win, can never win and now he's lost it spectacularly.”

So “that's another source of serious friction between these two, between the gruesome twosome, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

He even alleges that behind closed doors she says, “‘I told you so. You shouldn't have carried on, but he's lost all this money’.”

Near the end the expert also said, “this this guy is just an idiot and Meghan is increasingly frustrated by that. He keeps spaffing money. And you know that phrase? ‘money walks out the out of the door, love flies out of the window’. So “that relationship is in trouble on a number of levels, but when there's no cash in the house, there's rarely happiness.”