Meghan Markle calls Prince Harry 'my love' during 'MasterChef Australia' moment
Meghan Markle reveals what Prince Harry loves to eat on 'MasterChef Australia'
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex made most-awaited guest appearance on MasterChef Australia.
As the episode finally aired on July 26, it showed Meghan receiving a surprise video call from Prince Harry.
After warmly answering the phone with, "Hi, my love," Meghan introduced him to the contestants and fellow judges before later describing her husband as "a charmer."
Filmed in Melbourne during Meghan and Harry's visit to Australia in April, the episode saw Meghan join judges Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli for a special challenge.
The Duchess encouraged contestants to transform everyday ingredients into dishes inspired by personal stories.
During Harry's surprise call, Meghan showed him several of the contestants' dishes, telling him, "I wish you could try these."
The episode received mixed reactions online. Some viewers praised Meghan Markle while others felt the surprise cameo of Prince Harry was unnecessary.
Following the broadcast, Meghan also reshared MasterChef Australia's official behind-the-scenes Reel on her Instagram Story.
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