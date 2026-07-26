King Charles, Prince William issued stark warning amid rumours of their 'secret war'

Prince William is 'concerned' how Harry’s presence could 'overshadow the valuable work the monarchy is doing in the media'

King Charles and Prince William have been issued a stark warning amid rumours of secret war privately.

According to media reports, the monarch and heir to throne are at odds, with sources claiming King Charles now finds William more irritating than Prince Harry amid simmering tensions over duty and family.

There are also claims Charles and William disagree over reconciliation with Harry and Meghan Markle following their trip to Britain with Archie and Lilibet.

Amid these claims, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has warned King Charles and his elder son 'The most disastrous thing that could happen to the monarchy would be a falling out between King Charles and Prince William, who, together with his family, is its future.”

The expert said the Royal Family's future relies on William and Charles having a 'joint approach' when it comes to Harry's visits.

Richard Fitzwilliams said the future king is 'concerned' how Harry’s presence could 'overshadow the valuable work the monarchy is doing in the media'.

“We know the King understandably wanted to see his grandchildren and the Sussexes have subsequently been silent personally, but briefings have not ceased,” the expert said.

Harry and Meghan “obviously plan” future visits, he said. “They want the King to see more of his grandchildren which is totally understandable.”