King Charles receives good news about Prince William, Harry's possible reunion after ultimatum

King Charles believes it’s time for Prince William to 'let this go.'

King Charles, who reportedly wants his sons Prince William and Harry to end their rift, has apparently received an exciting news regarding their possible reunion.

According to a report by the GB News, the royal brothers could reunite to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of their mother, Princess Diana, next year.

The report says the Diana Award charity is believed to be orchestrating a series of events to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in 2027, the Mail on Sunday has reported.

Prince William and Harry serve as patrons for the charity, which was established in Diana's memory.

It is the only remaining patronage William and Harry continue to share.

Reacting to the charity’s plans, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News it is "of course a possibility" that the brothers could be reunited.

He also noted that William and Harry had previously unveiled the Diana statue in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace five years ago - though much has changed since then.

The possible reunion would surely excite King Charles, who wants his sons to end their feud and mend their ties.

According to a report by the Closer, the close confidant has claimed as King Charles has decided to reconcile with Harry and Meghan Markle, and he has also demanded Prince William to do so.

The source says, "It’s become a real battle because Charles believes it’s time for William to let this go. He’s made his decision to make peace with Harry and Meghan, and, in his assessment, everyone, including William, should fall in line. After all, he is the King.”