Prince Harry feeling 'quite hopeful' for reconciliation with William: Here's why

“The bad news for Harry is that so far nothing has had any effect on William"

Prince Harry, who recently held a secret meeting with King Charles, is feeling ‘quite hopeful’ for reconciliation with his estranged brother William.

According to a report by the Closer, the pressure from King Charles and the wider family will eventually help him crack “William’s tough shell.”

The insiders told the publication, “The fact that Charles is willing to forgive and move forward has shifted things for a lot of people so Harry is feeling quite hopeful that the pressure from his father and the wider family will eventually help him crack William’s tough shell.”

The Duke has also publicly mentioned Prince William in his remarks, which the many people see it as an olive branch.

However, some close insiders have also issued warning over it.

The source told the outlet, “The bad news for Harry is that so far nothing has had any effect on William, if anything, the pressure is making him dig his heels in more.

“Harry genuinely believes that he’s doing the right thing by making it known publicly that he isn't holding a grudge anymore, but to William is just smacks of more posturing. Clearly, they are still seeing things through completely different lenses.”

Meanwhile, there are also claims that Prince Harry wants to mend ties with his estranged brother William for his royal title and Meghan Markle’s business.