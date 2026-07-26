Lamine Yamal strongly warned about romance with girlfriend Ines Garcia

Garcia shared a loved-up photo with Lamine Yamal after Spain won the Fifa World Cup 2026 recently

The fans of Lamine Yamal have issued a strong warning to the footballer about his relationship with girlfriend Ines Garcia.

The warning came as Garcia has been accused of ending her previous long-term five-year romance just for dating Yamal.

Following hateful messages online, Lamine’s girlfriend shared an emotional post to respond to claims.

In a lengthy statement, she said: “I never thought that sharing something so simple would turn into this.”

Meanwhile, Garcia took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Lamine after Spain won the Fifa World Cup recently.

Posting the photo with Lamine and World Cup trophy, Garcia says, “You did it. Congratulations my love, you are the champion of the world.”

As soon as she shared the post, fans and critics dropped messages.

One accused Garcia with offensive comment, “Baby I love you're money!”

Another warned the 19-year-old footballer “@lamineyamal your gf left a 5 year old relationship, if she finds a bigger fish she will leave u tooo, so u make sure ur property is with ur moms name.”

The third accused: “I wonder, if Yamal wasn't so famous, would you still be by her side? MONEY.”

“Someone’s digging for gold,” the fourth said.

“A woman who leaves you in 5 minutes for another man will do the same to you one day. Just remember my comment when she cheated on Yamal,” the other also warned.