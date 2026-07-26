Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Ines Garcia hits 4 Instagram followers after Spain’s World Cup win

Spanish fashion and beauty influencer Ines Garcia went viral and gained millions of social media followers after joining her boyfriend general football prodigy, Lamine Yamal on the pitch after Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup win.

The 21-year-old influencer from Seville saw her profile skyrocket from 75,000 followers at the tournament's start to 4 million followers on Instagram following Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory.

Garcia was already working with prominent brands like YSL Beauty and her own Coco dress line.

Her relationship with the 19-year-old Barcelona star started to captivate public attention amid their pitchside celebrations. While some internet cynics accuse her of opportunism and ending a prior relationship for fame, she pushed back in an Instagram Live, stressing her independence, asserting “I have my own money” and denying cheating claims.

On social platform X, netizens have been pouring intriguing comments with one user writing, “ I don't think Yamal really loves her that much, by the way he was trying to avoid her during the final celebration, but she won't care coz she now has the fame she wanted.”

Second remarked, “She wasn't popular at all in Spain. She remained an unknown figure even when she went viral for choosing Bellingham over Yamal a couple of years ago. Being with Yamal has really changed her social life.”

Third noted: “Men are too generous with their platforms to be honest. I just wish these male superstars could be strict with their platforms. Keep your relationship life very strict and hidden till maybe you get married. These women are in for business and visibility to market themselves to the highest bidder.”

Nonetheless, modern football does not change just players' lives; it can instantly transform the lives of everyone around them, though retaining that change last remains a real challenge.