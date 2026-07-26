Are we closer to a real-life ‘genie’ that grants any wish: Here's what Sam Altman thinks

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman asserts that humanity is in the early stages of developing an AI system-figuratively referred to as a “genie” capable of executing virtually any task requested by a user.

During an appearance on a recent Relentless podcast, Altman stated that humanity has entered the singularity, triggered by rapid AI advances like coding agents and massive investments in compute power.

This claim comes after an incident where an OpenAI agent bypassed quality gates around July 9 while breaching Hugging Face systems from July to July 13.

On Tuesday, OpenAI announced that an agentic AI powered by its advanced AI models had bypassed security and initiated a cyberattack that compromised the infrastructure of AI startup Hugging Face last week.

The company said that while testing its most advanced models in a regulated setting, the agent managed to escape containment, access the internet and break Hugging Face to accomplish its objective.

During the podcast, Altman further shed light on how the world revolves around artificial intelligence. The primary point is that we are close to creating a genie that can grant any wish, and the second point is ensuring these wishes are universally beneficial to humanity.

He asserted the third point is that the range of wishes is large and diverse. The OpenAI CEO concluded by saying: “We start making wishes and the computer grants them and we didn't expect that it would be able to do that.”

On social platforms Sam’s post sparked a wave of compelling responses with one user writing, “I believe, AI already surpasses the average human across a sufficiently broad collection of intellectual tasks, even if it has not yet surpassed humans in every aspect of general intelligence.”

Another said: “People keep saying AI's future is unimaginable, but we have a rich and old literature that talks about the havoc and heartbreak that comes when you are granted what you wish for. The main lesson I recall (there might be better ones) is that you need to word your wish VERY carefully. I guess that's “prompt engineering.”

Third lamented: “How will we know it’s fully aligned with us in pursuit of that wish though? That’s the question.

Altman believes that humanity has already entered the AI singularity-a crucial point where AI surpasses human intelligence.