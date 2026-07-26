King Charles takes 'huge offence' to Prince William for major reason

King Charles finds it 'borderline obsessive' that Prince William is still so fixated on everything Harry does

King Charles has taken a 'huge offence' to heir to throne Prince William, and the monarch has stopped briefing the Prince of Wales, the royal insiders have claimed.

According to a report by the Heat World, King Charles and William are at odds over reconciliation with Harry and Meghan Markle, following their secret meeting with the king.

The insiders have said King Charles is frustrated that William is refusing to embrace his efforts at reconciliation with Harry.

The report further claims that King Charles and William’s alleged divide has now sunk deeper behind-palace-walls.

“The longer William digs in his heels and refuses to make peace with his brother, the more difficult it becomes for his aides and other senior royals who are loyal to both him and Charles. Things have gotten so bad that Charles has stopped briefing William on what’s been discussed with Harry," the close source says.

King Charles is insisting those conversations are private and telling William to stop poking for information because “it’s simply none of his business.”

The spy continued, “Charles finds it borderline obsessive that William is still so fixated on everything Harry does. He’s accused William of having far too much pride, and he says it’s a quality he ought to be working to snuff out if he wants to be a good ruler down the line.

“Charles also takes a huge offence to William telling people that he’s going to get taken advantage of, that’s incredibly insulting because it implies that he’s somehow lost his edge and can’t see when he’s being played for a fool, which he says it absolutely ridiculous and not true in the slightest.”