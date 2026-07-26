‘Fevered & ‘intellectually challenged’ Prince Harry sparks worse marital problems with Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is not at all a fairytale at the moment and one commentator has even gotten into the nitty gritty of the severe marital problems he’s causing with his own hands.

The entire thing has been shared by Kevin O’ Sullivan who joined a segment for Sky News Australia’s YouTube.

In that conversation, they referenced a post by Womans’ Day sources which alleged a legal contract might be what keeps the Sussexes aligned. But in Mr Sullivan’s view, the issue at the heart of it is Harry’s desperation to return to the public eye.

While attempting to explain his point of view he didn’t shy away from rubbishing the Duke and said, “Harry is naive, immature, and not very bright. He believes in the dimness of his mind, of his intellectually challenged mind, that he can surmount all of these problems and they can, you know, re-forge the lives they once enjoyed”. He also feels the Duke is convinced he and Meghan “can in fact” have that ‘half-in half-out’ royal lifestyle.

But as a reminder for those unversed, this option was rejected by Queen Elizabeth, and where King Charles is concerned, Mr Sullivan feels there might wind up some kind of arrangement allowing them ‘to and fro’ between the two countries. Still the fact of the matter is that “the king, soft-hearted soul who just wanted to see his grandchildren Archie and Lily.”

However, William is “basically in charge of the Royal Family. It's not the king, it's William—so no way” is it happening he added too.

At one point in the conversation he also notes that there are others with the same view. Camila to Anne and even Edward, “none of them want it,” he admitted. “The only place where this reunion uh is some kind of reality is in the fevered mixed up mind of Harry. It's what he desperately wants because he's come to realize his American life is a disaster.”

Before concluding the commentator added, “he's obsessed with trying to get back some of the life he used to enjoy and the royal family aren't going to let him have it. It just isn't going to happen. Meanwhile, Meghan isn't at all keen on his half-in, half-out plan either, and that apparently is leading to severe marital problems.”