'Frustrated' Meghan Markle finally distances herself from royal title

"You Know I’m Sussex Now"

Meghan Markle has finally distanced herself from calling her with a royal title, saying she did not want to be called 'Duchess'

Meghan made unexpected plea over 'Duchess' title as Poh Ling Yeow introduced her on MasterChef Australia on Sunday evening.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Meghan made her much-anticipated debut on the popular cooking show after filming the guest spot during her tour of Australia with her husband Prince Harry back in April.

Meghan stepped in for judge Andy Allen on the MasterChef Australia while he was on paternity leave.

Introducing the surprise guest, host Poh Ling Yeow told the contestants she was so excited she was trying not to swear.

When Meghan walked into the kitchen to the visible shock of the amateur cooks, nervous Poh greeted her with a hug and asked: “Welcome. Do I call you Duchess?”

The Duchess replied, “Oh, call me Meghan. Absolutely, yeah.”

Earlier, the report further claims, Meghan was 'frustrated' when she was described as 'royalty' in a promo for the reality TV show.

The insider had claimed at the time, Meghan and her team had 'specifically' made clear they did not want the word 'royal' used.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother was worried about being described as royalty.

Meanwhile, on the show, Meghan said about Australia, "Oh, we're so excited. We love Australia. We had the most sentimental, amazing time. We were here almost eight years ago. We announced we were pregnant with Archie at the time. So, it's full circle, here we are, but thrilled to be here with all of you and taste some really good food. I've heard you've been cooking up a storm this season.”

Meghan's decision has apparently surprised the royal fans as earlier she had reacted to friend Mindy Kaling calling her 'Markle' on her Netflix show: "You Know I’m Sussex Now"

On an episode of Netflix’s ‘With Love, Meghan,’ the Duchess opened up about the personal meaning behind her title.