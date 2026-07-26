Royal expert reflects on Prince William's warning to Harry about Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals back in 2020

A royal expert and historian has reflected on Prince William’s warning to his brother Harry about Meghan Markle, saying the Prince of Wales was “right.”

As per reports, the future king had warned Harry not to rush into a marriage with Meghan after it was revealed the Duke had proposed to her in 2017 - less than two years together.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Marlene Koenig has said she believes William was right in his advice to Harry, which went ignored, and that Meghan would have benefited from having more time with Harry before marrying him to see what life as a royal was really like.

The expert said, after wedding into the royal family, Meghan was not comfortable with all the rules. "William was right to advise Harry to take his time and not rush into marriage.

“The family learned valuable lessons from the marital failures (Charles & Diana and Andrew & Sarah). Neither couple got to know each other well before the marriage. No real courtships.”

Marlene Koenig continued: "Edward and Sophie and William and Catherine lived together before their marriages. That time allowed the women to learn what life would be like as a royal.”

“Meghan was not afforded that time – and perhaps if they lived together for a few years, Meghan would have had more time to observe," she added.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals back in 2020, two years after their marriage in 2018.

They moved to US with their son Archie.

Currently Meghan and Harry live in Montecito with son Archie and daughter Lilibet.