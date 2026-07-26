Meghan Markle goes behind the scenes as her 'MasterChef Australia' episode debuts

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the premier of her MasterChef Australia appearance.

On Instagram Stories, the wife of Prince Harry reshared the official MasterChef's reel showing her arriving on the set.

The video posted on July 26, showed Meghan walking through the studio alongside crew members while dressed in a chic black wrap-style dress and matching heels, offering followers a glimpse behind the scenes of the popular cooking competition.

This episode marks Meghan Markle's long-awaited guest judge appearance, which was filmed during her April visit to Australia and had been teased for months ahead of its release.

Meghan Markle joined judges Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli for a special immunity challenge, where contestants were tasked with creating dishes inspired by seasonal produce and personal stories.

One of the biggest surprises came when Prince Harry appeared via video call, greeting the judges and contestants while the Duchess of Sussex introduced him to everyone in the kitchen.

In the next snap, Meghan also shared a photo of herself browsing among colorful flowers and potted plants at what appears to be a plant nursery. Dressed casually in a navy sweater, cropped blue jeans and brown flats, the mother-of-two completed her look with sunglasses and a black headband while carrying a shopping bag and her phone.