Robert Downey Jr. gushes over original 'X-Men' stars Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn

Robert Downey Jr. recently opened up about original X-Men stars Kelsey Grammer and Rebecca Romijn’s return to the set of Avengers: Doomsday.

On Saturday, July 27, the 61-year-old American actor and film producer, along with his Avengers: Doomsday co-stars, appeared on Entertainment Weekly’s post-Hall H interview at Comic-Con.

Downey, the erstwhile Iron Man, revealed that OG mutants Grammer, who played Beast, and Romijn, who acted as Mystique in the first X-Men trilogy, brought another level of excitement to the set.

He said, “It was a big moment, you and Kelsey being back. I have to say, we nerded out,” alluding to his other co-stars in the room, including Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, and Lewis Pullman.

When the Oppenheimer star was asked to share the details about the pair’s role in Doomsday, he dodged the question by quipping that their presence on set “lit up this constellation of excitement. It’s just incredible.”

Grammer also expressed how it felt returning to the big screen as Beast by saying, “I love the character. I have this sense of this kind of nobility about him that he carries himself with, a deep respect for all life.”

“I mean, honestly, I think that’s what we’re all here for, and it’s extraordinary that these characters have taken on a role in our society that actually reflects the same thing. It’s just this goodwill. The hope that actually there is goodness in all of us and that good still triumphs,” he explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.