Chris Evans makes bombshell claim about 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Evans recently got candid and opened up about how making Avengers: Doomsday turned out to be nostalgic.

The 45-year-old American actor went to Entertainment Weekly’s studio along with his Avengers: Doomsday co-stars for an interview, where he admitted that filming the forthcoming superhero film felt like it did on the first Avengers movie.

Evans said, “It was almost like going back to 2011 on the first Avengers, because at the beginning of that, you’re kind of the new kid on the block and you’re excited to even be there.”

“I would find myself during that movie watching. You’re in the scene, but then you’re just like, ‘Robert Downey Jr. is playing Tony Stark! F*****, I have a line.’ And on this one, I felt that a little bit again, just watching you do this thing that I couldn’t wait to see,” he quipped.

For those unaware, Evans was cast in the 2010 Marvel movie as Captain America: The First Avenger and in the 2012 The Avengers before his retirement from the franchise.

The Materialists star is now set to return to Avengers: Doomsday as Steve Rogers along with Hollywood stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Anthony Mackie, and others.

It is pertinent to mention that Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2026.