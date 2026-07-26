New research suggest restricted eating hours may reduce cognitive decline in older age

According to new research, restricting mealtimes and snacks to a nine-hour window and avoiding food for hours before bed may help fend off decline in older age.

Study results from a pilot study of older women living with obesity revealed hints of cognitive enhancement among those who ate within the restricted time period.

In this connection, Prof Sue Shapses, a nutritional scientist at Rutgers University in New Jersey said: “Losing weight alone can help slow cognitive decline in older age.”

There may be more benefits for people who do not have an eight to nine-hour window and stop eating for hours before going to sleep.

Dementia is the leading cause of death in the UK

Dementia is the major cause of death in the UK and the seventh worldwide leading to nearly 2 million deaths internationally each year. Key risk factors are unavoidable such as age and genetics, but experts believe nearly half of cases could be prevented by making significant changes to lifestyle.

Researchers are working to investigate why it may be crucial to consider when we eat as well as what to eat. Most importantly, the benefits could be fueled by a complex interplay of metabolism and inflammation.

Nonetheless, in many countries including the UK and US, it is common to eat over a 14-hour period while leaving just 10 hours of overnight without eating.