UK heatwave safety: How to protect children and pets

Britain is bracing for its fourth heatwave of an already record-breaking summer, with temperatures forecast to climb as high as 35C over the coming days across England and eastern Wales.

It follows a June that saw the UK's hottest day of the month ever recorded, when temperatures hit 37.7°C at Lingwood, Strumpshaw Hill, smashing the previous national record by more than 2°C.

Getting a decent night's sleep

Julie Gooderick, an expert in extreme environments at the University of Brighton, says that getting your bedroom ready before dark is basically the key, you know. She recommends you keep the room somewhere between 18C and 21C, using fans where possible, or opening windows overnight. Also, she says to keep the curtains shut in the day to block that warmth out.

Spotting signs of heatstroke

Excess deaths due to extreme heat are tracked by the UK Health Security Agency, while warnings are issued asking people to drink lots of fluids and protect themselves from the sun and any exertion in the sun between 11 am and 3 pm.

Shading oneself while walking, proper use of sunscreen, wearing a hat with a large brim, and making sure the fridge and freezer are operating correctly are also advised.

People aged 75 or more, those dealing with serious medical conditions, and anyone who cannot adequately cool their body face a bigger risk when extreme heat hits. Keep an eye out for dizziness, confusion, headaches, and a raised body temperature; these all can point to heat exhaustion.

Also, check in regularly with people living alone, just to be safe. If you notice symptoms, have them start sipping water, get them lying down, and bring them to a cooler spot as fast as you can.

Keeping babies and children cool

The NHS recommends avoiding direct sun exposure for infants under six months old, while for older infants, it is also recommended to avoid excessive exposure to the sun, which involves using at least SPF 30 sunscreen, in addition to wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Sleep consultant Rosey Davidson, founder of Just Chill Mama, advises using frozen bottles of water and putting them in front of a fan to create an artificial cooling effect, or freezing a wet towel and hanging it from a chair.

Children should play indoors through activities like building dens or drawing, or playing in the shade in the paddling pool, in addition to ensuring they are not left alone in a parked car.