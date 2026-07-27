Johnny Depp prefers castle life over Hollywood glamour

Johnny Depp is said to be enjoying a quieter life away from Hollywood.

Insiders have claimed that the actor and musician has become increasingly reclusive while spending time in his 44-room castle.

According to RadarOnline, Depp's preference for privacy has even become a running joke among his Hollywood Vampires bandmates as they discuss plans for future music.

The supergroup, which also includes Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, hasn't released a new studio album since 2019's Rise. Recently, Cooper said, "I can't imagine there not being one. But we all have pretty demanding day jobs. And you want to try getting Johnny out of his 44-room castle."

Now, a source told the outlet, "Johnny has become something of a Howard Hughes-style recluse in recent years."

They added, "He enjoys the privacy of his castle, and when he disappears there, he is perfectly happy staying out of the spotlight. The band knows he'll come back when the music calls, but nobody tries to rush him."

Furthermore, insiders revealed that when Johnny Depp agrees to make music, he "gives everything."

"The challenge isn't persuading him to care about the band – it's simply getting everyone's calendars to match up and convincing him to leave the peace and quiet he's created for himself," the source added further.