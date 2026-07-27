Emmy Rossum shares biggest 'despair' about her children

Emmy Rossum recently confessed that she is not worried about her use of social media.

During a recent PEOPLE in 10 interview, the 39-year-old American actress and singer reflected on her excessive use of social media and what she is considering setting a limit on.

Alluding to a device used to limit phone usage, Rossum said, “I’m online in periods a lot, like too much, and then I have to go offline and I have to set limits and I’m thinking about getting a Brick. The algorithm is messing with my brain.”

“But I really do try to balance it out,” she added. “I mean, there is so much of what we do [online] … we have meetings virtually now.”

“Our life is so digital now that I think it’s important to go sit in Central Park and look at a tree. I have my bench where I go and look at my tree at least once a day,” The Phantom of the Opera star shared.

Rossum went on to state that spending free time doomscrolling brings negative effects and people must pay heed to the fact when it comes to their children as she tries to keep her five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son away from social media.

The Mystic River actress quipped, “I feel like they can read my mind sometimes. So [I’m being] more careful about how I talk to myself in my head. Because I feel like they can get a vibe of how I treat myself.”

“And I think too much time online can cause us to be unkind to ourselves, through compare and despair. So, I think it’s important to talk to ourselves kindly, to be our own best friend, because that’s what I want for my kids.”

“I’m always going to be their best friend, but when I’m not here, I want them to have each other and be their own best friend,” she explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Emmy Rossum shares her children with her husband, Sam Esmail.