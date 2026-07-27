Emma Roberts and Cody John married after two-year romance

Emma Roberts is officially married to Cody John.

The 35-year-old actress married Cody during an outdoor wedding in Idaho on Saturday, July 25.

Emma wore a custom white gown by Monique Lhuillier with a sheer shawl and a long veil, per a behind-the-scene video shared by Vogue from the bridal fitting which Emma then reposted via Instagram Stories.

Emma also shared a photo from her bridal shoot.

For the after-party, Emma later changed into another Monique Lhuillier dress.

Meanwhile, Cody, 36, wore a brown suit for the ceremony.

Moments from the ceremony are also making rounds on social media.

Emma's aunt, Julia Roberts, and her husband, Danny Moder, were also in attendance.

Emma and Cody announced their engagement in July 2024. At the time, the actress shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram and joked, "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone."

The couple made their relationship public in 2022.

Cody first shared a photo of them together on Instagram in August that year. Emma later posted her own photo with him at the end of 2022.

The couple first met through mutual friends, according to a source who previously spoke to E! News.