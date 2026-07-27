Rosie O'Donnell revisits her infamous 'The View' clash with Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Nearly two decades after one of the television's most memorable confrontations, Rosie O'Donnell admitted that she revisits her infamous The View argument with former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

In an interview with people magazine, Rosie reflected on the dramatic fallout that ended their friendship during her time on the ABC talk show.

When asked, "Who is your most and least favorite co-host during the time on The View?" Rosie said, "Listen, it’s known that me and Elisabeth Hasselbeck did not have a great ending to our friendship, so I would say that was the most problematic, perhaps."

"But we did get along right up until the end, and then it blew up on national TV. Sometimes I watch that one," she added.

Referring to Barbra Streisand's 1997 appearance on her daytime talk show, Rosie said she "can't watch the Streisand one," as it still makes her cry.

"But if the Elisabeth Hasselbeck fight is on, I’m like, ‘Let me try to remember what this felt like.’ You know?" she added.

The infamous argument centered on differing views about the Iraq War and became one of the most talked-about moments in The View's history.

Rosie O'Donnell has previously claimed the now-famous split-screen confrontation was orchestrated by producers, describing it as a "setup" during an interview last year.

Looking ahead, Rosie said she would consider returning to The View as a guest for the show's upcoming 30th anniversary season but has little interest in returning as a regular panelist.