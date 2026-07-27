Prince Harry recalls Queen Camilla's advice to Meghan Markle about media scrutiny

Prince Harry has claimed that Queen Camilla once gave Meghan Markle advice on dealing with negative media attention after she joined the royal family.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry said Meghan turned to Queen Camilla during a period of intense press scrutiny.

In response, Queen Camilla told Meghan that the media often treated new members of the royal family this way and that the attention would eventually pass.

"Meg, meanwhile, reached out to Camilla, who tried to counsel her by saying this was just what the press always did to newcomers, that it would all pass in due time, that Camilla had been the bad guy once."

The Duke of Sussex wrote that he questioned what Queen Camilla meant by the comment, suggesting she was implying it was now Meghan's turn to face criticism.

"The implication being what? Now it was Meg’s turn? As if it were apples to apples," he raised.

When Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in 2017, Queen Camilla publicly welcomed the news.

"It's brilliant and as I said, America's loss is our gain. We are all absolutely delighted. As you can see, they are so happy. Sometimes, you know, in a climate where we are surrounded by a lot of bad news, it's a real joy to have a bit of good news for once. As I said before, we are delighted."