Exclusive: Meghan Markle 'cleary staged' FaceTime with Prince Harry mocked by expert

Meghan Markle has come under fire for staging a FaceTime call with Prince Harry on the set of MasterChef Australia.



The Duchess, who is set to appear on the hit cooking competition tonight, sparked debate after footage of the mid-show FaceTime call with Prince Harry drew criticism.

The skit featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has since been criticised by viewers, including celebrity chef Jameson Stocks, who questioned the authenticity of the moment.

Speaking exclusively to The News International, Stocks said: “Firstly, if you’re on an open set, people generally don’t have their phones readily to hand. This was clearly staged and prearranged, much like her contrived television programme—there was no authenticity or genuine spontaneity, just something cold, calculated, and pathetic. Stuff like this I find extremely cringeworthy.”

Stocks also touched upon rumours surrounding Meghan’s alleged friction with MasterChef judge Poh Ling Leow on the set of the show.

He added: “Meghan seems to clash with people who, from an outsider’s perspective, make her feel unimportant. Based on how people close to her treated me, I understand the methods used and the way others can be made to feel. If Meghan felt that strongly about the situation, the producers would have edited it out.”

Stocks, who was also declared one of the world’s best chefs by GQ magazine, added: “Her position also appears to change from one day to the next: one day she wants to be a royal, and the next she does not. Likewise, she may call for privacy one day, yet the following day appear with her children for photo opportunities. She needs to get a grip.”

Stocks’ remarks add to the growing scrutiny surrounding Meghan as the viral clip continues to fuel debate over the Sussexes’ public image. With MasterChef Australia set to air the episode, the Duchess once again finds herself at the centre of a fresh round of criticism.