Exclusive: Meghan Markle as inspiring as 'out of date chicken' on MasterChef Australia

Meghan Markle is struggling to prove her worth as a lifestyle influencer despite her glamorous guest appearance as MasterChef Australia.

The Duchess of Sussex, who would enjoy contestants prepare a dish for her as new episode of the show airs tonight, is mocked for contributing 'absolutely nothing' to cooking.

Speaking exclusively to The News International , celebrity chef Jameson Stocks notes: "When it comes to cooking, she contributes absolutely nothing—it’s all complete nonsense. Unless the contestants are somehow inspired by her sliced fruit, I honestly can’t understand why she’s there."

Stocks went on to question Meghan's culinary credentials, saying:"She has absolutely zero credentials to be even near a stove never mind Masterchef - Masterchef is a program to inspire the next generation or inspire people to do better showcase themselves through food - she’s about as inspiring as a out of date chicken."

The chef, who is widely known as one of the best chefs in the world, also weighed in on Meghan's recent Emmy nomination for her Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan.'

Noting the announcement is an embarrassment, the chef noted: "If her show has been nominated for an Emmy, I’d hate to see the competition. It is among the biggest loads of nonsense Netflix has ever produced—so embarrassing that it’s hard to believe they would pay her for it. It’s a horrendous, slow, lethargic, egotistical pile of trash, 'said the expert.



Stocks' comments come as Meghan continues to expand her post-royal media portfolio through television and lifestyle ventures.