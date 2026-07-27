Paul Wesley surprises pal Jalen Brunson after finding out his love for 'Vampire Diaries?'

Paul Wesley recently revealed how he surprised his pal Jalen Brunson after finding out his love for The Vampire Diaries.

Wesley, who played Stefan Salvatore, a good-hearted and affectionate vampire in the American supernatural teen drama television series, sat with Alex Cooper on her podcast Call Her Daddy on July 22.

While discussing The Vampire Diaries, the 44-year-old American actor and film director told Cooper that his “good buddy” Brunson and his wife, Ali Brunson, are ardent fans of the show.

He shared, “I’ve been going to Knicks games for years, and I’m friends with Jalen Brunson. He’s a good buddy of mine. Him and his wife are huge Vampire Diaries fans.” (sic)

After getting to know the American professional basketball player and his wife’s love for The CW series, the Star Trek star brought his former co-star Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries, to a Knicks game on April 3, 2026.

Wesley revealed, “I texted him right before the game. I was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, I’m bringing Elena to the game.’ And he’s like, ‘No way.’”

“They won by, like, 50 points, which is unheard of,” he added, referring to the match between the Knicks and the Chicago Bulls, when the New York team won 136-96.

“I was like, ‘Jalen’s doing this for Elena, isn’t he? I know he is.’ It’s so funny,” Paul Weasley recalled.

It is pertinent to mention that The Vampire Diaries, based on the book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith, concluded after eight seasons which aired on The CW between 2009 and 2017.