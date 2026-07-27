Robert Pattinson trolls team Jacob with hilarious 'Twilight' joke

Robert Pattinson poked fun at one of pop culture's biggest love triangles while promoting his latest film, The Odyssey.

At the London premiere of Christopher Nolan's epic, the actor jokingly compared his new character to Taylor Lautner's Jacob Black from the Twilight Saga.

When asked what it was like to play someone audiences aren't supposed to root for, Pattinson said, "It’s kind of like Jacob in Twilight."

In the Twilight saga, Pattinson played vampire Edward Cullen, Bella Swan's love interest, meanwhile Lautner was a werewolf Jacob Black, who was Bella's childhood friend and romantic rival.

Furthermore, Pattinson also joked that The Odyssey featured somewhat similar romantic dilemma. In Nolan's film, the actor plays Antinous, one of the arrogant suitors competing for Queen Penelope's affection while her husband, Odysseus, remains missing after the Trojan War.

"What The Odyssey is about — Penelope just can’t make her mind up between the two guys, and I’m just trying to like help her make a decision. … It’s like, it’s fine. He’s dead, get over it," the actor told MTV UK.

Besides Robert Pattinson, the film also starred Zendaya, Tom Holland, Matt Damon and more.