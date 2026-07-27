Katie Holmes makes rare comment about boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky

Katie Holmes has shared her first public comment about boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky after the couple stepped out together in New York.

The 47-year-old actress and the 38-year-old New York-based artist attended a Ferragamo event in Bridgehampton on Friday, where they were spotted wearing similar navy blue outfits. When asked if the matching looks were intentional, Holmes laughed off the suggestion.

"I think we just have similar taste," she told Elle.

Although the comment was brief, it marked a rare moment for the actress, who has kept her relationship out of the public eye.

People at the event said the couple looked happy together, adding that the pair spent the evening "whispering and giggling" as they moved through the crowd.

The appearance followed another recent outing at the premiere of The Invite in East Hampton. Witnesses said Holmes and Yarmosky arrived holding hands, with the artist often leaning in to speak to her, making the actress smile.

Yarmosky is a contemporary artist based in New York. A graduate of the School of Visual Arts, he is known for work inspired by themes such as memory, time and aging.

The pair are believed to have met at a Tribeca Festival dinner in June before starting a relationship away from the spotlight.

Away from her personal life, Holmes recently reunited with former Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson for Happy Hours, a romantic drama she wrote, directed and stars in.

Holmes was previously linked to Jamie Foxx, Bobby Wooten III and Emilio Vitolo Jr. She also shares daughter Suri Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise.