Adrianne Palicki seethes with rage over 'Friday Night Lights' reboot?

Adrianne Palicki recently got candid and expressed her disappointment over the Friday Night Lights reboot.

For those unaware, Palicki breathed life into Tyra Collette, a high school student, for three seasons in the sports drama television series developed by Peter Berg. It was inspired by H. G. Bissinger’s book of immersive journalism, which came out in 1990.

The 43-year-old American actress and model chatted with TV Insider for an interview, where she clearly called the original series “timeless.”

Articulating her thoughts, she said, “Aside from a cell phone here and there, everything is still happening today. It’s about a community. Every single person lives in the gray. It’s not black and white. It’s messy. It’s exactly what life is.”

The Women in Trouble star went on to reveal that many people still recognizes her because of the show.

Palicki recalled, “I was even at a bar in L.A. — I visited Barney’s Beanery — and one of the bartenders looked at me and said, ‘I went to college because of Tyra.’ Then she poured me a double, but that keeps happening.”

“It’s really exciting for me to know people are just now finding it again. That’s a rewarding feeling because that’s how timeless it is,” she quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Friday Night Lights, which ran for five seasons from 2006 to 2011, is currently in development for a reboot, as per Peacock’s December 2024 announcement.