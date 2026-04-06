Travel warning issued for travellers in Canada heading to India despite tourism appeal
The travel warning comes as Canada continues to revise global travel guidance amid ongoing geopolitical tension
Global Affairs Canada has updated its latest travel advisory, warning citizens to avoid non-essential travel to parts of India despite its growing popularity among international travellers.
The advisory comes as Canada continues to revise global travel guidance amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.
However, officials stress that risks also remain in destinations typically considered safe.
Canada has maintained a Level 3 warning for the northeastern state of Manipur, due to ongoing ethnic violence.
Clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since 2023 have led to casualties, curfews, and disruptions to transport and communications.
Travellers are advised that demonstrations and strikes occur frequently and may escalate quickly.
Authorities urge visitors to monitor local media, follow instructions from officials, avoid large gatherings and be prepared to change travel plans.
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