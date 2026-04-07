Offset wounded in shooting incident near Florida casino, Police confirm

Rapper Offset was reportedly shot in an incident outside a popular casino in Florida on Monday.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored," a representative for the No Sweat hitmaker told People magazine.

Advertisement

“Right now it looks like he’s going to be okay," confirmed the source. "He’s at Memorial Regional Hospital and is not in the ICU."

Speaking to the publication, the Seminole Police Department said they are “aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood” that resulted in “non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.”

Furthermore, authorities informed the outlet that the “situation was contained quickly,” and that two individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

“The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal,” the police department added in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that Offset's Migos bandmate and friend, Takeoff, died in November 2022 after he was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houston.