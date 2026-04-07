Blake Lively's case against Justin Baldoni takes emotional toll after major setback

Blake Lively's case against Justin Baldoni takes emotional toll

Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni has taken an emotional toll on the actress.

As per the sources, the legal fight, which began in December 2024 after Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint tied to their film It Ends with Us, has been "emotionally taxing."

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The source told People Magazine, "She didn't file this lawsuit thinking it would be easy."

"She knew it would be a long, challenging process, but she felt it was something she needed to do. The legal battle has been emotionally taxing, but Blake has stayed focused," they added.

Yet, the Lively is said to be "looking forward to her day in court." An insider said, "She's balancing this with all her responsibilities at home. As a mom, she has many other priorities which help her stay grounded."

Furthermore, Blake Lively, who shares four kids with Ryan Reynolds, is "excited for some quiet time this summer with her family once this is behind her."

This comes after Lively shared a message ahead of their trial, stating, "I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence and retaliate against victims."

"I know it's a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it," the actress added.

On April 2, federal judge dismissed 10 of Lively's 13 claims, including allegations related to harassment, defamation and conspiracy against Justin Baldoni.