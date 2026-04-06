Terry Crews' desperate hunt for miracle to save wife Rebecca from painful disease

Rebecca King-Crews gets real about Parkinson's disease and Terry's support in health battle

Rebecca King-Crews, wife of Terry Crews – a well-known host – was on her bed, suffering from the horrors of pain that come with Parkinson's disease.



“I hadn’t slept in three days [due to the disease],” she tells People, adding, “And I felt like I wanted to die.”

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When the pain became too much to bear, Rebecca prayed for a miracle.

Enter her husband, who had been with her through her sleepless nights and had good news to break to her, she recalls.

It is about a new, FDA-approved treatment used to treat Parkinson's disease. She took them.

Now, eight months later, Rebecca sheds light on her condition.

“The only reason I’m going public,” the 60-year-old notes, adding, “is because I finally have some uplifting information to offer.”

Focused ultrasound, a new non-invasive treatment, has given Rebecca relief from the uncontrollable tremors she endured in her 16-year health battle.

However, before getting her first shot at relief, Rebecca faced a brutal journey.

It began with a series of unignorable signs: numb toes, dragging legs, and memory lapses.

But what raised a serious red flag was the tremor she had one day, which dawned on her that she might be facing something serious.

However, for years, Rebecca's symptoms baffled doctors, but in 2015, a fateful diagnosis was made; thus, it was confirmed she had Parkinson's disease, similar to her grandmother and uncle.

As fate would have it, it was just the beginning for Rebecca's other nightmares.

She suffered a devastating blow when breast cancer was diagnosed in her body, prompting Terry's wife to undergo a double mastectomy in 2020.

In her tough times, she shares that her husband was standing by her, saying, “Terry is my rock." And I thank God that he has the means to take care of me, allowing me to go to doctors and get the procedures I need.”

Terry and Rebecca have shared a lasting union. The pair tied the knot in 1989 and has five children.