Kylie Kelce shares parenting rule to keep daughters away from being 'mean girls'

Kylie Kelce shares parenting rule to keep daughters away from ‘mean girls’

Kylie Kelce is sharing her two cents for her daughter on how to deal with "mean girls."

The podcast host, who is mom to four daughters, revealed in a recent chat on 'Not Gonna Lie' that she is protective about her girls and how she is training them if they ever encounter a "mean girl."

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“There’s one thing I know for certain: I have looked at my 6-year-old child when she is not being kind to her sisters, and I have explained to her that, if you are going to be a mean girl, you will not have friends,” Kylie said of her oldest daughter, Wyatt.

She explained, “Because people will not want to be friends with the mean girl.”

“I hope that spills into the idea that they would then not want to be friends with a mean girl,” Kylie continued.

“I think it’s important to give the example of nice play or nice communication so that your kids acknowledge and recognize what is nice play and what is good communication.”

The doting further shared one rule she wants her daughters to adopt.

“I would hope that in emphasizing kindness, emphasizing to them that they should treat others the way they wanna be treated, I would just hope that my kids would lean away from mean girls,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that along with Wyatt, Kylie is also mom to daughters Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 1, whom she shares with husband Jason Kelce.