'Project Hail Mary' hidden prison twist revealed leaving fans stunned

'Project Hail Mary' directors weigh in on Eva Stratt's mysterious neck tattoo

Project Hail Mary has safely become one of the top movies of 2026. Audience flocks to cinemas to watch the sci-fi juggernaut starring Ryan Gosling.



However, not every point from the novel by Andy Weir has made it into the film's plot.

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Yet, a secret hint has been added at the author's suggestion, and fans of the books must have noticed it in theatres.

It's about Eva Stratt's (Sandra Hüller) mysterious tattoo on her neck. But it's a blink-and-you-miss-it moment.

Story behind Eva Stratt's strange tattoo

The ink on Eva Stratt's neck is not random. Instead, it's a terrifying clue to what happened to her on Earth.

Phil Lord, the film's director, previously told Collider, "One of the things that we kept trying to cram into the movie and just didn't stick was this idea that after Grace went off to space, people did not cooperate."

He continued, "The governments turned on [Eva] and dragged her before a criminal court and sent her to prison. And she has a tattoo — this came from Andy [Weir], his idea — so she has a tattoo that says, 'I've been in French prison for life.'"

His co-director, Chris Miller, also weighed in on Eva's tattoo, stating, "She has a little tattoo that has a V with a line through it — meaning 'V' as in 'life' and then the line meaning 'without parole'.

"So Andy thought that she had gone to prison without parole but then had broken out of prison from her connections and then was sort of on the lam, still trying to save the world."

Project Hail Mary is now in theatres.