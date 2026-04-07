Zendaya spills the future of 'Euphoria' after season 3
The third installment of the HBO series is all set to premiere on April 12
Zendaya revealed that Euphoria is reaching its "closure."
The 29-year-old actress made an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' on April 6 and talked about the future of her hit HBO drama, releasing on Sunday.
The Emmy winner shared that the series in coming to an end.
During a conversation with host Drew, when she asked Zendaya if 'Euphoria' ends after season 3, the actress replied, “I think so.”
She further added that “closure is coming.”
Elsewhere in the chat, Zendaya opened up about how her role as Rue Bennett in the drama has impacted her personal life and career.
“Euphoria, it cracked my heart open. Rue taught me so much about life. I mean, that crew also has seen me grow up. I owe so much to that show," she gushed.
“Rue taught me so much about empathy and about redemption,” Zendaya continued. “She taught me a lot, and I'm very grateful for all of it.”
About the end of the series, HBO's head shared the same news with Deadline previously.
Francesca Orsi said, “We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end. I think you will be very satisfied with this season and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative."
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