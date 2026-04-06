Jaafar Jackson reveals why he kept Michael Jackson biopic role secret from family

Jafaar Jackson wanted it to be a surprise to his family that he is taking on the role of his beloved uncle, Michael Jackson, in his biopic, 'Michael.'

And the 29-year-old nephew of the king of the popstar kept the news from his family, even his own mother, for an entire year.

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In a recent chat with his costar Miles Teller, who portrays Jackson's lawyer and manager, John Branca, in the biopic, Jaafar revealed the exact moment when his mom, Alejandra, got to know about him portraying his uncle.

"She came to set one time, but she wasn’t aware of what to expect, even in the process of preparing for it, I didn’t tell her for a full year," Jaafar said, via Interview Magazine.

"What do you mean? When you booked it, you didn’t tell her?" Teller inquired.

"No. No one in my family knew for a full year. I kept it pretty quiet until I felt comfortable enough to share it," Jaafar responded.

However, it was an emotional moment for Alejandra, Jaafare shared, "When my mom saw it on-screen, it blew her away. It was hard for her to connect it to me, so it was very emotional for her."

For those unversed, Jaafar is the son of Michael's brother, Jermaine Jackson. Jermaine and Alejandra were married for only eight years from 1995 to 2003.

Jermaine was also a member of 'The Jackson 5.'

Jaafar further revealed his mother's reaction, noting that she is "very protective" of him and worried about the attention the movie will receive.

About his father, Jaafar revealed, he "hasn’t seen it yet," noting, "I can’t wait for that."

"It was a full body experience and definitely shows a side of me that my mom hasn’t seen," he added.