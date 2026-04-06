Inside Bruce Willis' silent battle with dementia
Bruce Willis doesn't know he's sick?
Bruce Willis is reportedly facing one of the most difficult chapters of his life, according to Radar Online.
The Die Hard star has been living with frontotemporal dementia, a brain condition that affects behaviour, language and memory.
As per his wife, Emma Heming Willis, the actor does not recognize he is ill due to Anosognosia, a neurological condition that prevents patients understanding their own diagnosis.
Emma said, "He never connected the dots that he has this disease, and I'm really happy about that. I'm really happy he doesn't know about it."
"People think this might be denial, like they don't want to go to the doctor because they're saying, 'I'm fine, I'm fine,'" she added. "But it's actually the anosognosia that comes into play. It's not denial. Their brain is changing. This is part of the disease."
Noting that actually Bruce Willis is "very much present in his body," more than two years after diagnosis.
Emma also revealed, "He has a way of connecting with me and our children – not in the same way as before, but it's still very beautiful."
"It's still very meaningful. It's just different. You learn how to adapt," she added.
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