SNL Trump joke referring to ex-president's murder sparks backlash

Saturday Night Live is under fire over a controversial joke about President Donald Trump, days after it received backlash for mocking Kristi Noem over her husband Byron's cross-dressing scandal.

In the latest controversy, host Michael Che discussed the president's recent visit to the Kennedy Center for the opening night of the classic musical Chicago.

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"President Trump attended the opening night of Chicago at the Kennedy Center, and I think that's cool. "The president is going to the theatre, mean, what's the worst that can happen?"

Hundreds of fans took to social media and criticized the SNL for their remarks which appeared to reference the murder of President Abraham Lincoln.

Lincoln was killed by John Wilkes Booth while seated in a private box during a performance of Our American Cousin at Ford's Theatre in Washington in 1865.

Taking to X, one user wrote, "President in a theatre... it took me a min, but I got it!" while another commented: "So, #SNL joking that the President of the United States of America could be assassinated. Sick f----s!"

Another simply posted: "The President theatre joke-" accompanied by a GIF expressing shock. A fourth commenter wrote, "Che jokes about Trump being assassinated. There is no premise or punchline other than he went to a theatre, what's the worst that can happen?" while a fifth remarked, "The audience erupted in cheers. Not applause, not laughter, cheers.

A sixth added: " A sixth added: "Not a fan of the guy at all, but that joke about Trump at a theatre and the audience cheering was not cool!"



