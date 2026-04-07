'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow slams modern sitcoms

Lisa Kudrow has opened up about the current state of television comedy.

Speaking with Interview Magazine, the Friends alum claimed that modern sitcoms may be holding back when it comes to bold humour.

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Kudrow said that the newer tv comedies can be "afraid to make jokes that might make people uncomfortable."

She said, "I wish they were evolving."

Famously known for her role of Phoebe Buffey in Friends, Kudrow noted, "30 Rock and Seinfeld and Friends were really funny and really well written. But I’m not drawn to new sitcoms that are multi-camera in front of an audience because I’m not buying it."

"I don’t know if that’s just because I’ve seen too many single-camera sitcoms — I think we need to get back to being able to tell jokes. I feel like we’ve been too afraid to make jokes that might make people uncomfortable," she added.

Kudrow also noted that her viewing preferences have shifted toward single-camera formats, which often deliver more natural and believable storytelling compared to traditional sitcoms filmed in front of live audiences.

"They’re jokes that are kind of, 'I can’t believe you just said that,' Comedy is about surprise. You need things you didn’t see coming."

This comes as Lisa Kudrow returns to tv with the final season of The Comeback which premiered in March after first debuting in 2005.