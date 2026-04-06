Kim Kardashian recycles iconic Cindy Crawford look?

Kim Kardashian turned heads this Easter in the iconic vintage gown.

Worn by supermodel Cindy Crawford at Roberto Cavalli's 2002 fall-winter runway, the SKIMS founder recycled the fit for holiday with her family.

Advertisement

The intricate piece, adorned with cascading embellishments and floor-length train, has reportedly been resold for around 9500 dollars.

Originally modeled by Cindy, the dress remains a standout from early 2000s fashion. Kim styled the vintage look with pink fur stole and a sleek low updo.

Fans and followers also shared their admiration for Kim Kardashian's look as they flooded the comments section soon after the reality TV star dropped Easter photos.

One user wrote, "so stunning."

Another called Kim "princess of world."

"Omg! it’s soo cute Happy Easter," the third comment read.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim wasn't the only one bringing style to family Easter celebration. Kris Jenner, the matriarch of Kardashian-Jenner clan opted for a bold vintage Chanel ensemble, meanwhile Khloe Kardashian wore a chic polka-dot set.

A user on social media also praised family's Easter fashion, writing, "you guys look so good!"

Meanwhile, another noted, "Literally probably my favorite picture of all of you together SO BEAUTIFUL, PLEASE FRAME THIS!!"

"All I see is MJ when I look at Kris!!" one comment read, referring to Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, the mother of Kris Jenner and grandmother of Kim Kardashian.