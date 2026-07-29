Elon Musk takes brutal dig at actress Anne Hathaway: 'She's just a marionette'

Elon Musk takes brutal dig at actress Anne Hathaway

Elon Musk has heavily criticized actress Anne Hathaway for a speech she delivered in 2018 in support of the 'queer' community.

“She’s just a marionette. Whoever wrote her speech is the real douchebag,” the CEO of Tesla wrote on X on Sunday, responding to marketing professor Gad Saad, who had called the screen star a "degenerate narcissist."

In 2018, Anne attended the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C. At the event, the 43-year-old actress delivered a speech on equality while accepting the National Ally for Equality award.

“With the exception of being a cisgender male, everything about how I was born has put me at the current center of a damaging and widely accepted myth,” The Odyssey star said at the time. “That myth is that gayness orbits around straitness, transgender orbits around cisgender, and that all races orbit around whiteness. And it is a myth that keeps money and power in the hands of the few, instead of being invested in the lives of the free.”

“I’m pretty shellshocked by what I see every day, by what I hear every day. And I really don’t like to admit this but I get scared,” Anne told the crowd before advocating for equality.

“I am just living the values my parents gave me. I’m loving you the way you deserve and yes, I am giving major side eye to anyone that thinks differently," she continued. “I know I’m speaking in abstractions, and that there’s privilege embedded in my ability to do so. I know that there are very real obstacles that block the path to true equality, and I know that removing them is easier said than done.”

"I appreciate this community because, together, we are not just going to question this myth. We are going to destroy it," The Devil Wears Prada star concluded.