Tom Holland praises wife Zendaya's acting skills: 'She raises the game'

Tom Holland praises wife Zendaya's acting skills

Tom Holland is praising his wife Zendaya's acting skills.

In a new interview with E! News, the 30-year-old credited his wife for turning him into a better actor.

"The truth is that she raises the game," Tom said of Zendaya, with whom he co-stars in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"She's the type of actress where every scene is better when she's in it," he continued. "She raises the stakes for everyone."

Tom feels "very lucky" to have had the opportunity to work with Zendaya on several projects.

"She's truthful in every decision she makes as an actress," said The Odyssey star. "And any time that I get to share the screen with her, I'm very lucky."

For those unversed, Tom and Zendaya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

On the work front, the pair are currently busy promoting their forthcoming Marvel superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The highly anticipated film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 31, 2026.

Tom and Zendaya costarred in the recently released The Odyssey.

"Tom had the script at home before I got the call," Zendaya said earlier this month, revealing how she got involved in the Christopher Nolan film. “So, I did a little peeky peek.”