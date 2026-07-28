Mark Consuelos reveals reason Kelly Ripa sidelined from 'Live'

Mark Consuelos has revealed why Kelly Ripa is missing from Live With Kelly and Mark, saying his wife is recovering from a painful dental procedure.

Opening Monday's show with guest co-host Kevin Jonas, Consuelos told viewers that Ripa recently underwent gum graft surgery.

"Kelly sends her love," he said. "Kelly had a gum graft surgery."

Consuelos revealed that Ripa's dentist first recommended the procedure five years ago, but she decided to put it off.

"He said, 'You can do it in about five years,'" Consuelos recalled. "She joked, 'I didn't think I'd still be on the air in five years!'"

The TV host said Ripa is recovering well but has been given strict instructions while she heals.

"She's doing great," he said, adding that she has been told not to talk and can only eat soft foods.

Jonas joked that staying quiet was probably the hardest part for the longtime television host, to which Consuelos agreed, saying Ripa has been carefully following her dentist's advice despite loving to chat.

He also revealed that the recovery has been more painful than expected. "It's painful," he said.

"She famously doesn't feel pain. When she goes into the dentist, she doesn't use the novocaine. But this one hurts, so I know it's bad."

Ripa has also been told not to check the surgical site herself. Consuelos joked that she then asked him to inspect it, following which he reassured her everything looked fine.

Ripa is expected to be away from the show for about a week, People quoted a spokesperson.

Kevin Jonas will continue as guest co-host on Tuesday, while Mila Kunis, Pamela Adlon and Scott Foley are also set to fill in later this week.