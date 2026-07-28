'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds opens up after fooling fans at Comic-Con
Ryan Reynolds also shares the footage of him in Deadpool costume on social media
Ryan Reynolds can blend in quietly and effortlessly, it appears, as in his recent prank at San Diego Comic-Con, for example.
The Merc with a Mouth freely roamed the convention floor, though not in his iconic red-and-black suit.
Unbeknownst to fans, Reynolds snapped selfies with them, thinking he was a mere cosplayer in a gray denim look.
With no security, the actor wandered among the attendees and later posted footage of himself undercover on social media, with a thank-you note to fans for turning Deadpool into a global hit franchise.
"No handlers, no security, no ropes. WHAT A GIFT," he wrote in the caption. "Thanks to everyone I met, who aren’t only cosplaying but world-building. And also… actual Sergeant Slaughter!”
However, the shenanigans of Deadpool did not stop there.
During the Marvel Studios Hall H presentation, he crashed Robert Downey Jr.'s speech, who quipped, "Who's this guy with the swords and stuff?"
Reynolds, in response, hit an even funnier line, "Long-time listener, first-time caller. This seems an awfully expensive way to announce a film. When do you start filming?"
The star's surprise appearance at Comic-Con comes days after he teased that another Deadpool movie will eventually come out.
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