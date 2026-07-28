'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds opens up after fooling fans at Comic-Con

Ryan Reynolds can blend in quietly and effortlessly, it appears, as in his recent prank at San Diego Comic-Con, for example.



The Merc with a Mouth freely roamed the convention floor, though not in his iconic red-and-black suit.

Unbeknownst to fans, Reynolds snapped selfies with them, thinking he was a mere cosplayer in a gray denim look.

With no security, the actor wandered among the attendees and later posted footage of himself undercover on social media, with a thank-you note to fans for turning Deadpool into a global hit franchise.

"No handlers, no security, no ropes. WHAT A GIFT," he wrote in the caption. "Thanks to everyone I met, who aren’t only cosplaying but world-building. And also… actual Sergeant Slaughter!”

However, the shenanigans of Deadpool did not stop there.

During the Marvel Studios Hall H presentation, he crashed Robert Downey Jr.'s speech, who quipped, "Who's this guy with the swords and stuff?"

Reynolds, in response, hit an even funnier line, "Long-time listener, first-time caller. This seems an awfully expensive way to announce a film. When do you start filming?"

The star's surprise appearance at Comic-Con comes days after he teased that another Deadpool movie will eventually come out.