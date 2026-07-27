'Andor' star Diego Luna set to receive coveted Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award

'Andor' star Diego Luna set to receive coveted Honourary Heart of Sarajevo Award

Diego Luna, an actor whose career boasts several hit credits, is set to get a key career milestone.



At the 2026 Sarajevo Film Festival, the star, who received much praise for Andor, will receive an Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award for his "indelible" contribution to cinema.

Reacting to the announcement, Luna is full of gratitude, as he said, “It’s been many years since I’ve wanted to go to Sarajevo, so many colleagues have spoken beautifully about the festival and their personal experience there."

In addition, the Narcos: Mexico star will also offer his new directorial feature, Ashes, at the film festival.

"I feel honored with the recognition of my work and very excited to share Ashes with the audience," he shared.

Jovan Marjanović, director of the Sarajevo Film Festival, similarly, is in awe of Luna's talent and contribution.

“A quarter of a century ago, Diego Luna won our hearts with his unforgettable performance in Y Tu Mamá También."

He continued, "We hoped then and know now that we were witnessing the emergence of an artist who would never cease to explore and surprise, moving seamlessly from major Hollywood productions to intimate human stories that reveal the richness of Latin American culture."

"Through his exceptional body of work, Diego Luna has left a profound mark on contemporary cinema, and it is our great honour to present him with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo," the festival director said.

Luna was shot to stardom with Alfonso Cuarón's Y Tu Mamá También. He went on to work with several critically acclaimed directors, including Steven Spielberg, Gus Van Sant and Harmony Korine.

The 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival will take place from Aug. 14 to 21.