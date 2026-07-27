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Netanyahu to meet Trump in Washington as Iran tops agenda amid rising tensions

Both Washington and Tehran agreed to halting military attacks aimed at giving room to peace

By The News Digital
Published July 27, 2026
Netanyahu to meet Trump in Washington as Iran tops agenda amid rising tensions
Netanyahu to meet Trump in Washington as Iran tops agenda amid rising tensions

The Israeli prime minister is set to meet President Donald Trump in Washington as Benjamin Netanyahu is heading out to the United States on Monday.

Taking to X, Netanyahu posted, “I am heading out now to a meeting with our friend, President Donald Trump—this is our eighth meeting since he was elected to his second term, more than with any other international leader. This is a great honor, and it is also a great responsibility.”

The Trump-Netanyahu meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in the White House. He will also attend a memorial ceremony for Lindsey Graham.

According to Netanyahu, the primary core of the talks would be the Iran conflict, highlighting “In our meeting, we will discuss all the issues on the table, with Iran at the forefront. Our goal is clear: to safeguard Israel's security, strengthen its power, and expand the circle of peace around us,” he posted on X.

The upcoming meeting takes place amid renewed tensions between Iran and the US after the collapse of a MoU signed in the middle of June. On Sunday, the Trump administration announced a pause on the military strikes targeting Tehran.

Iran also declared to reciprocate this move of halting the attacks but it refused to bow down on the position of Strait of Hormuz.

It remains to see how this meeting will play out as the critics have slammed Israel for playing exploitative role in worsening US-Iran conflict that has been ongoing for months.  

The News Digital
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