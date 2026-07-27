Iran holds firm on Strait of Hormuz as US strikes pause: ‘No change in position’

The United States and Iran have agreed to pausing military strikes on each other following 13 successive nights of bombing and provocations from both sides.

But Iran has refused to change its position on the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, stating it is “still in control of waterway and not seeking to resume peace talks with the United States.”

According to an “informed source” cited by several Iranian state media outlets, on Monday morning Iran did not allow six offending ships to pass through the strait as they attempted to cross Hormuz without his permission.

"As previously announced, the traffic route in the Strait of Hormuz is the route specified by Iran, and other routes are contaminated and have no way out," the Iranian state media reports quoted the source as saying.

When it comes to the strait of Hormuz, Iran is determined to exert its leverage on the route proposed by IRGC while asserting that ships should use this route instead of the one promoted by the US.

Iran holds firm on Strait of Hormuz as US strikes pause: ‘No change in position’

In recent conflict, the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a key issue as Iran refused to back down its control. Iranian spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaeia also declared that Tehran has been involved in political and technical talks with Oman over the future administration of strait on Friday and Saturday. The talks remained positive as per Baghaei. The primary focus of these discussions was on how shipping through Hormuz should be managed.

The Omani have proposed a regional consortium to administrate the strait while providing security for maritime navigation. The proposal does not include the tolls and service fee-related clauses hence rejected by Iran.

Tehran continues to favor the corridor that would be under its control and require ships to pay a service fee.

Notwithstanding optimistic rhetoric regarding progress, Tehran shows no tangible signs of moderating its stance on the Strait of Hormuz.