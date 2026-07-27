Sam Asghari reveals future family plans with 'amazing' girlfriend Brooke Irvine

Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari is all set to take his relationship with new girlfriend Brooke Irvine to the next level.

During a new interview with Page Six, the 32-year-old model revealed that he wants to start a family with Brooke.

When asked if they were thinking about expanding their family, to which Sam reponded, "I’m focused on my career now, but what I’ve learned is if I’m going to create a future in Hollywood, I’m going to have to put myself at risk and not my family and the people that are next to me."

"But yeah at some point, who doesn’t want to have a family? I mean, everybody wants to have a family," he added.

Sam then praised Brooke as "amazing" and "super supportive."

"She’s amazing. She’s super supportive, and we’ve been trying to enjoy the summer and try to go on vacation, and we’re trying to figure out with the schedule where to go," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Traitors star confessed that he has fond memories of his relationship with pop sensation Britney and wishes her nothing but the best.

"The past is the past, and we get to celebrate it, and we get to always reflect on it,. You can’t change the past. The things that happened happened. And like I said, I would never complain about one thing that changed my life for the better or for the worse," he said.

For those unversed, Sam and Britney parted ways in August 2023 after one year of marriage.